This is one of rhe best crime movies ever made. When I first watched it I only saw the top layer. Only with watching it with new eyes and wisdom are all the subtle woke subplots obvious. The men are all abusive, self centered children. The woman the heroes in odd ways. The system is good, and goes after bad guys. Justice prevails. Weird how I did not see the whitewashing before. Programming is subtle.

Plot:

A group of high-end professional thieves start to feel the heat from the LAPD when they unknowingly leave a clue at their latest heist.

• Country: United States

• Genres: Drama, Action, Crime

• Released: Dec 15, 1995

• Directors: Michael Mann

• Productions: Warner Bros., New Regency Productions, Forward Pass

• Casts: Val Kilmer, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino

