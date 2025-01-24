This movie really disturbed me. I was trying to figure out why: the camera work is excellent, the script is not great, and the acting is all right. What I realized was that Drew Barrymore's character was portraying the consequence of a child's lost innocence. She had been sexually abused since she was 9 years old, and her life sucked; she has these complex feelings about sex and how to relate to others. Her mother was a selfish non-grown-up adult who failed to protect, nurture, and instruct her daughter. This movie plays out the consequence of a failed mother. Over-sexed, underloved, and having a moral compass that is broken are the themes here. Until she experienced true love, she had not really felt alive yet. Sad. This is a very important movie that disappeared.

Plot

California teen Anita Minteer struggles in the face of an absentee mother, her mom's abusive boyfriend, Rooney, and a lack of respect from her classmates. This all changes when a pen-pal school project connects her with convict Howard. Anita secures Howard's parole and violently squares off against Rooney after he rapes her. Soon enough, the gun-crazy teen is on the run with Howard, with his parole officer in pursuit.

