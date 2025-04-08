I loved this movie. The characters were awesome. Very exploratory of humanity in a great story. People can be awful. Children can be wonderful. I recommend it.

Starring Chris Evans as a devoted single dad, Gifted tugs at the heartstrings through its captivating story of parental devotion and the complexities of raising a child prodigy. The dynamic relationship between Evans and his brilliant niece, played by the exceptional Mckenna Grace, provides a poignant portrait of love and sacrifice. Gifted celebrates the beauty of familial bonds, poignantly demonstrating how emotional intelligence is just as valuable as academic brilliance.

