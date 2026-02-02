F.Y.I. Movies: Enemy of the State (1998)
This is a predictive programming movie, with hidden easter eggs everywhere. The villan’s birday is 9-11-40 and on and on it goes... this movie lays out a scenaria where bad guys run amok instead of the NSA being villians generally. Tbis movie sets the stage for the PATRIOT ACT to be brought in.... worth a rewatch...
Released: 1998-11-20
Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller
Casts: Will Smith, Gene Hackman, Jon Voight, Lisa Bonet, Regina King
Duration: 132 min
Country: United States of America
Story: Hotshot Washington lawyer, Robert Dean becomes a victim of high-tech identity theft when a hacker slips an incriminating video into his pocket. Soon, a rogue National Security agent sets out to recover the tape – and destroy Dean.
This movie exposed a lot about Gov and Deepstate and was ahead of its time! Extremely accurate portrayal of truth. What sheeple still call conspiracy.