This movie is a great rarity in modern cinema. The characters are well built, likable, and the story is a classic love story that is sorely lacking today. Wonderfully shot, written and acted. All-round gem of a movie.

Plot:

Elvis and Anabelle (2007) Groomed by her overly ambitious mother, Anabelle is on the road to winning the Miss Texas Rose tiara when she dies tragically during a pageant. Her death lands her on the embalming table of Elvis, an embittered young man whose sense of family duty and love for his ailing father keep him from following his dreams. When Anabelle is miraculously resurrected on Elvis' embalming table, the two unexpectedly connect and sparks fly. With the help of each other and Elvis' father, they discover love, freedom and happiness as the real world and their own demons threaten to force them apart.

