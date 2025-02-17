This is a good-natured movie with a lot of heart. It is funny, well-written, and well-directed. It's a great movie about families coming back together and forgiving each other.

Plot: What's the story about?

After his invention causes the Oregon shoe corporation he works for to lose millions of dollars, Drew Baylor (Orlando Bloom) is fired for his mistake, and then dumped by his girlfriend, Ellen. Hopelessly depressed, Drew decides to end his life when he gets a phone call. His father has died, and Drew has to go back to his family's small Kentucky hometown of Elizabethtown to make sure his father's dying wishes are fulfilled. On his trip home, Drew meets a flight attendant, Claire Colburn (Kirsten Dunst), with whom he falls in love, and it seems as if Drew's life may be back on track.

