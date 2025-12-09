Rare gem. This movie reveals the truth about poverty, a subject often avoided in woke American cinema. Poverty sucks, no matter what your skin colour. Liars will lie and if they are police, lives may be ruined. This movie is inspiring to see how far someone can go for the love of family. A rare movie gem here, and it won’t be made like this for a while, until the woke speck is broken.

After Betty Anne Waters’ old brother Kenny is arrested for murder and sentenced to life in 1983, Betty Anne dedicates her life. Convinced that her brother is innocent, Betty Anne places herself during school. By using companion Abra Rice, Betty Anne pores throughout evidence mounted by town cop Nancy Taylor, meticulously retracing the steps that resulted in Kenny’s arrest. Belief in her brother - and also her quest for the truth - compels Betty Anne and utilize DNA evidence and her team to uncover the facts.

Released: 2010-09-11

Genre: Drama

Casts: Hilary Swank, Sam Rockwell, Minnie Driver, Bailee Madison, Loren Dean

Duration: 107 min

Country: United States of America

Production: Pantheon Entertainment Corporation, Omega Entertainment, Longfellow Pictures, Oceana Media Finance, Prescience, Innocence Productions

