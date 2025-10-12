This movie lays out the plans for Operation Cyber Polygon, which was run like "Event 201", which played out the role of COVID-19, and the worldwide lockstep policy to achieve global vaccination. Elon Musk is right now building the world's largest A.I. facility called "Colossus" in the USA, out of pocket as a passion project.

Storyline:

Forbin could be a remarkably sophisticated computer which will run all of America's nuclear defenses' developer. Briefly after being turned on, it finds Guardian's occurrence, the Soviet counter part not known to US Planners. Both computers insist that they be linked, and after taking guards to preserve material, each side agrees to make it. Once the connection has been established if they are detached, that the two become a fresh computer and sabotage the entire world with all the launch of nuclear weapons. Colossus starts to present its aims for the world's management under its guidance. Forbin and the other scientists form an resistance to Colossus which has to operate underground

Link:

https://moviesjoy.is/watch-movie/colossus-the-forbin-project-8906.2512170

REMEMBER: THIS IS THE RUSSIAN INTERNET, SO KEEP POP UP BLOCKERS ON AND KEEP ON THIS PAGE ONLY !!!