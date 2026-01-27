This movie does a great job of illustrating how corruption and controp is the system furthermore, humans will always be exploited if we pretend “the government” is legitimate. Only by realising the truth, will we become free of the system of control.

Plot:

In a world where superpowered people are heavily policed by robots, an ex-con teams up with a drug lord he despises to protect a teen from a corrupt cop.

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Actor: Robbie Amell, Stephen Amell, Alex Mallari Jr, Sirena Gulamgaus, Aaron Abrams

Director: Jeff Chan

Country: United States, Canada

Duration: 100 min

Quality: HD

Release: 2024

IMDb: 68

Link:

https://ww4.fmovies.co/film/code-8-part-ii-1630856682/

REMEMBER: THIS IS THE RUSSIAN INTERNET, SO KEEP POP UP BLOCKERS ON AND KEEP ON THIS PAGE ONLY !!!