

This was a great movie about an Adult returning a position of leading by example and helping youg men becoming men. The Coach of a highschool basketball team. Such a rarity in movies today. I really enjoyed thos movie. Great acting, great story a rarity to day. Lots of heart. I reccomend.



Plot:

Biography · Drama · Sport

Based on a true story, in which Richmond High School head basketball coach Ken Carter made headlines in 1999 for benching his undefeated team due to poor academic results.



Link:

https://123-movies.zone/movie/coach-carter-2005_12kg4/



REMEMBER: THIS IS THE RUSSIAN INTERNET, SO KEEP POP UP BLOCKERS ON AND KEEP ON THIS PAGE ONLY !!!