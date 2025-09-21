This movie is so sweet, in so many ways. It is enjoyable to watch. This was a '90s movie before woke creeped in. The characters are great, the story is funny, and the acting is top-notch. The fashion is neat to see. It is weirdly nice in a way that used to be common in movies, but is so rare today.
Plot:
Cher, a wealthy girl, only concerns about dressing and proud of her wise and beauty. With friend Dionne, both worry about matchmaker for teachers and turn a friend named Tai from a rustic girlsinto a beautiful girl. But Cher falls into the trap when she is in love with a guy who is no stranger to her.
Link:
https://ww4.fmovies.co/film/clueless-3820/
REMEMBER: THIS IS THE RUSSIAN INTERNET, SO KEEP POP UP BLOCKERS ON AND KEEP ON THIS PAGE ONLY !!!
This movie is so sweet, in so many ways. It is enjoyable to watch. This was a '90s movie before woke creeped in. The characters are great, the story is funny, and the acting is top-notch. The fashion is neat to see. It is weirdly nice in a way that used to be common in movies, but is so rare today.
Discussion about this post
No posts
Another great movie