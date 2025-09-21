This movie is so sweet, in so many ways. It is enjoyable to watch. This was a '90s movie before woke creeped in. The characters are great, the story is funny, and the acting is top-notch. The fashion is neat to see. It is weirdly nice in a way that used to be common in movies, but is so rare today.



Plot:

Cher, a wealthy girl, only concerns about dressing and proud of her wise and beauty. With friend Dionne, both worry about matchmaker for teachers and turn a friend named Tai from a rustic girlsinto a beautiful girl. But Cher falls into the trap when she is in love with a guy who is no stranger to her.





Link:

