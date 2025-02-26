The Communists hate these movies because they reveal the horrors of living under the communists' horror show. They lie, cheat and steal to get in power, then murder everyone to stay in power. Communism is evil. This movie reveals the nuances of the horror. It has a happy ending because a man is honourable with his wife and maintains what is correct pitches behaviour and he is rewarded for this righteous path. Great acting, writing and cast. An excellent movie despite the dark subject matter.



2015 mystery thriller film directed by Daniel Espinosa, written by Richard Price, and based on Tom Rob Smith's 2008 novel of the same name. The film stars an ensemble cast featuring Tom Hardy, Gary Oldman, Noomi Rapace, Joel Kinnaman, Paddy Considine, Jason Clarke, and Vincent Cassel. It was released on 17 April 2015. Both the novel and the film are very loosely based on the case of Soviet serial killer Andrei Chikatilo. The film was a box office bomb, grossing just $13 million against its $50 million budget.



Link:

https://ww2.m4uhd.net/watch-movie-ibbb-child-44-2015



REMEMBER: THIS IS THE RUSSIAN INTERNET, SO KEEP POP UP BLOCKERS ON AND KEEP ON THIS PAGE ONLY !!!