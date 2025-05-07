I liked this unusual movie for many reasons. The main one is the young woman in this movie, is protected from her own stupidity by a bunch of honourable acting boys and men. People have issues, but they work through them, and lessons learned, everyone grows up a little bit. It is a good human movie. A rarity these days.





Plot:

Cherry (2010) Ivy League Freshman, Aaron Milton (17) gets a different kind of education when he falls for Linda (34) a vivacious former wild-child who has returned to college to straighten out her life. The curriculum gets more challenging when Aaron meets Linda's sarcastic 14 year-old daughter, Beth - who quickly develops a crush on him. The math doesn't work in either direction but the dysfunctional triangle becomes a learning experience for all involved.



Link:

https://m4uhd.com.co/watch-cherry-2010-oat77



REMEMBER: THIS IS THE RUSSIAN INTERNET, SO KEEP POP UP BLOCKERS ON AND KEEP ON THIS PAGE ONLY !!!