I absolutely loved this movie. It had a weird pace, but the story, the acting and the intention was so good. I super recomend this movie. When people put their minds to things they can acheive amazing feats of performance.... I really appreciated the positive male role models...

Movie Info

SynopsisWhen 15-year-old surfing phenomenon Jay Moriarty (Jonny Weston) discovers that the mythic Mavericks surf break, one of the biggest waves on Earth, actually exists near his California home, he becomes determined to conquer it. Jay enlists the aid of local surfing legend Frosty Hesson (Gerard Butler) to train him to ride the Mavericks and live to tell about it. As Jay and Frosty carry on their quest to achieve the impossible, they develop a unique friendship that transforms both their lives.

2012 American biographical drama film about the life of American surfer Jay Moriarity. It was directed by Curtis Hanson and Michael Apted, and stars Gerard Butler, Elisabeth Shue, Abigail Spencer, and Leven Rambin.

Link:

https://www.moviesjoy.cc/moviesonline/watch/2293-chasing-mavericks-3.html

REMEMBER: THIS IS THE RUSSIAN INTERNET, SO KEEP POP UP BLOCKERS ON AND KEEP ON THIS PAGE ONLY !!!