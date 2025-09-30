This is a classic American class warfare movie. The power of perception is examined. This was before the Marxist woke takeover of scenema. It actually has good life lessons of self-worth and identity. The story is generally good-natured and has a lot of truth to it, with a happy ending as people work through their issues. The story is good, the acting is great, the characters are higher. Clasic Americana movie.

Plot:

Nerdy high schooler Ronald Miller rescues cheerleader Cindy Mancini from parental punishment after she accidentally destroys her mother's designer clothes. Ronald agrees to pay for the $1,000 outfit on one condition: that she will act as though they're a couple for an entire month. As the days pass, however, Cindy grows fond of Ronald, making him popular. But when Ronald's former best friend gets left behind, he realizes that social success isn't everything.

Released: 1987-08-

