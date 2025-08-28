This movie is so good, it has so much heart, about an honourable man meeting an honourable woman and they have a child. This is what movies could be if people tried harder. A loving couple, they work through their issues to honour the marriage. An honourable man setting an example for his boy to see is such a rare message in Hollywood. I cannot recommend this movie enough. So many wonderful moments.



Quality: HD

Genre:Action, Drama, Sport

Languages: English

Director:Alex Ranarivelo

Starring:Katrina Bowden, Dennis Quaid, Sean Patrick Flanery

Writers: Sean Patrick Flanery, Alex Ranarivelo

Release date: 22 Jan 2021

Countries: United States

Runtime: 112 min

7.0 / 10

Born a Champion (2021) Mickey Kelly one of the first American black belts in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, who gets pulled away from everything he loves and into an unsanctioned MMA tournament,



