This movie is so good, it has so much heart, about an honourable man meeting an honourable woman and they have a child. This is what movies could be if people tried harder. A loving couple, they work through their issues to honour the marriage. An honourable man setting an example for his boy to see is such a rare message in Hollywood. I cannot recommend this movie enough. So many wonderful moments.
Quality: HD
Genre:Action, Drama, Sport
Languages: English
Director:Alex Ranarivelo
Starring:Katrina Bowden, Dennis Quaid, Sean Patrick Flanery
Writers: Sean Patrick Flanery, Alex Ranarivelo
Release date: 22 Jan 2021
Countries: United States
Runtime: 112 min
7.0 / 10
Born a Champion (2021) Mickey Kelly one of the first American black belts in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, who gets pulled away from everything he loves and into an unsanctioned MMA tournament,
