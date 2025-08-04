I really liked this movie, it shows what is sacrificed to be truly great from the dual perspective of two people playing one of the most famous tennis matches. The script was excellent, acting excellent, the action was great....

Storyline: Borg vs. McEnroe (2017) The story of the 1980s tennis rivalry between the placid BjÃ¶rn Borg and the volatile John McEnroe.

