This movie was surprising with its positive life lessons and great characters. Great script, well acted and wonderful story. This highlighted womens access to sports recognition without being woke. It highlighted how flawed people can choose to do great things. It also highlighted that when we fail, we must pick ourselves up and try again to truely acheive greatness for its own sake.

Plot:

Nothing gets between Anne Marie and her board. Living in a beach shack with three roommates, she is up before dawn every morning to conquer the waves and count the days until the Pipe Masters competition. Having transplanted herself to Hawaii with no one’s blessing but her own, Anne Marie finds all she needs in the adrenaline-charged surf scene – until pro quarterback Matt Tollman comes along…

