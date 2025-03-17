I loved this movie. It portrays so much truth about life in incarceration. The network dynamics and people trapped in relationships of survival, family, friendship and more. Just an excellent movie on the subject that I have never seen improved upon.

Storyline: Based on the true life experiences of poet Jimmy Santiago Baca, the film focuses on half-brothers Paco and Cruz, and their bi-racial cousin Miklo. It opens in 1972, as the three are members...

Short information

1993 American epic crime drama film directed by Taylor Hackford that has become a cult classic film among the Mexican-American community. It follows the intertwining lives of three Chicano relatives from 1972 to 1984. They start out as members of a street gang in East Los Angeles, and as dramatic incidents occur, their lives and friendships are forever changed. Blood In Blood Out was filmed in 1991 throughout Los Angeles and inside California's San Quentin State Prison.

Link 1:

https://m4uflix.tv/watch-blood-in-blood-out-1993.8ot

Link to directors cut:

https://archive.org/details/blood-in-blood-out-directors-cut

REMEMBER: THIS IS THE RUSSIAN INTERNET, SO KEEP POP UP BLOCKERS ON AND KEEP ON THIS PAGE ONLY !!!