I recommend this movie as a good movie night movie. This is a fun, good feeling wholesome movie about human creativity, relationships and friendships. No sex, violence or woke ideology.

Synopsis:

Begin Again 2013 , A chance encounter between a down and out music business executive and a young singer songwriter, new to Manhattan, turns into a promising collaboration between the two talents. American musical comedy-drama film written and directed by John Carney and starring Keira Knightley and Mark Ruffalo. Knightley plays a singer-songwriter who is discovered by a struggling record label executive (Ruffalo) and collaborates with him to produce an album recorded in public locations all over New York City.

Movie link:

https://ww2.m4uhd.net/watch-movie-wdfy-begin-again-2013

REMEMBER: THIS IS THE RUSSIAN INTERNET, SO KEEP POP UP BLOCKERS ON AND KEEP ON THIS PAGE ONLY !!!