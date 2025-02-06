The idea is that if you could have a do-over, do something different, would you and how and why? I do not believe in time loops, but I thought this movie presented the idea well. This movie also displayed the morally corrupt American children in a light that should be shocking to people not paying attention. The long march through the institutions by the communists created government schools whose work product is shallow, dumb, oversexed, underloved self centered morons who will become activists for lack of any real skills.

I really liked this movie. The music was great, the acting top-notch, the directing excellent, and it was enjoyable to work through.





Plot:

Storyline: Before I Fall (2017) Samantha Kingston (Zoey Deutch) seems to have it all: popularity, a loving boyfriend (Kian Lawley) and a seemingly perfect future. Everything changes in the blink of an eye when she dies in a car crash but then magically wakes up to find herself reliving the same day over and over again. As Samantha tries to untangle the mystery of a life derailed, she must also unravel the secrets of the people closest to her and discover how the power of a single day can make a difference.



Link:

https://moviesjoytv.to/watch-movie/before-i-fall-18145.2508444



REMEMBER: THIS IS THE RUSSIAN INTERNET, SO KEEP POP UP BLOCKERS ON AND KEEP ON THIS PAGE ONLY !!!

