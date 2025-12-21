The leftist portray Ayn Rand as a anti-God Athiest figure. But she was in fact anti-collectivist, anti-socialist and anti-communist. She barely survived Soviet Russia and cherishe the freedoms America had to offer. Please watch tgis movie abd see the bait abd switch that was foinsted upon the West. Ayn was pro human, pro freedom and pro life.

Storyline: Ayn Rand: A Sense of Life (1997) Ayn Rand was born in 1905 in St. Petersberg, Russia. She escaped to America in 1926 amidst the rise of Soviet Communism. She remained in the United States for the rest of her life, where she became a much respected author of The Fountainhead and Atlas Shrugged. The themes of freedom and individualism were to be her life's passion, and would win her a devoted following among readers. Her books continue to sell over 300,000 copies each year. Upon her arrival in America, Ayn Rand applied for a screenwriting position at the DeMille Studios in Hollywood. On that same day, a chance meeting with DeMille brought her to the set of The King of Kings where she was hired as an extra for the film. But, it wasn't until her 1936 Broadway success, Night of January 16th, that she first achieved fame as a writer. The play, a courtroom drama that was tried before a jury drawn from the audience each night, had two endings for each verdict. Although a success, it was Ayn's first struggle to keep the integrity of her script intact from those who did not share her vision.

