Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
8m

My only beef with Ayn is that She did not see that money systems promote the psychopaths to power. She cheered on accounting for Our energy added into a system. But politically? Spot on.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
wilson's avatar
wilson
2h

We the Living was an all night read once upon a time. Riveting book. And so was Atlas Shrugged.

I had a brief time of being an objectivist. But finally decided that was a bankrupt philosophy because I thought it left out the human aspect.

I won't criticize Ayn Rand, She was a genius and a significant part of my world view.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Henry · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture