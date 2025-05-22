I really liked this down-to-earth movie interestingly questioning all things. I really enjoyed the innocent perspective and good nature of the main character. Margaret's journey is not meant to be her kung-fu fighting or solving a murder mystery, but something else for this strong young woman to figure things out.

2023 American coming-of-age comedy-drama film written and directed by Kelly Fremon Craig, based on the 1970 novel of the same name by Judy Blume. The film stars Abby Ryder Fortson as the title character, along with Rachel McAdams, Elle Graham, Benny Safdie, and Kathy Bates.

