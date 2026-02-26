These guys proved that being jews does not mean success. Also they proved that the sunk cast falasy is real. They also proved that drug use is a problem if you do not have competent management. Worth a watch, this is heavy metal history right here.

• Quality: HD

• Genre:Documentary, Biography, Drama

• Director:Sacha Gervasi

• Starring:Scott Ian, Lemmy, Malcolm Dome, Lars Ulrich

• Writers: N/A

• Release date: 20 Feb 2009

• Countries: Canada

• Languages: English

• Runtime: 80 min

Storyline: Anvil: The Story of Anvil (2008) At 14, best friends Robb Reiner and Lips made a pact to rock together forever. Their band, Anvil, hailed as the “demi-gods of Canadian metal, “ influenced a musical generation that includes Metallica, Slayer, and Anthrax, despite never hitting the big time. Following a calamitous European tour, Lips and Robb, now in their fifties, set off to record their 13th album in one last attempt to fulfill their boyhood dreams.

