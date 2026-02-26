F.Y.I Movies: Anvil: The Story of Anvil (2008)
These guys proved that being jews does not mean success. Also they proved that the sunk cast falasy is real. They also proved that drug use is a problem if you do not have competent management. Worth a watch, this is heavy metal history right here.
• Quality: HD
• Genre:Documentary, Biography, Drama
• Director:Sacha Gervasi
• Starring:Scott Ian, Lemmy, Malcolm Dome, Lars Ulrich
• Writers: N/A
• Release date: 20 Feb 2009
• Countries: Canada
• Languages: English
• Runtime: 80 min
Storyline: Anvil: The Story of Anvil (2008) At 14, best friends Robb Reiner and Lips made a pact to rock together forever. Their band, Anvil, hailed as the “demi-gods of Canadian metal, “ influenced a musical generation that includes Metallica, Slayer, and Anthrax, despite never hitting the big time. Following a calamitous European tour, Lips and Robb, now in their fifties, set off to record their 13th album in one last attempt to fulfill their boyhood dreams.
