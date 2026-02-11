This is a weird indie movie giving you a learning experience of going to prison. If people are smart, disciplined and tough, they may do alright in jail. Everyone else is chewed up by the machine. I never heard of this movie, until recently, which usually means hidden gold. I liked this. Lots of great actors in their acendent, before they became big. Really worth a watch.

Ron Decker, a young man convicted for drug possession, is sent to prison where veteran con Earl Copen takes Decker under his wing and introduces him into his own gang.

Genre: Crime, Drama

Actor: Willem Dafoe, Edward Furlong, Danny Trejo

Director: Steve Buscemi

Country: United States

Duration: 94 min

Quality: HD

Release: 2000

IMDb: 6

