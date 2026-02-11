F.Y.I. Movies: Animal Factory
This is a weird indie movie giving you a learning experience of going to prison. If people are smart, disciplined and tough, they may do alright in jail. Everyone else is chewed up by the machine. I never heard of this movie, until recently, which usually means hidden gold. I liked this. Lots of great actors in their acendent, before they became big. Really worth a watch.
Plot:
Ron Decker, a young man convicted for drug possession, is sent to prison where veteran con Earl Copen takes Decker under his wing and introduces him into his own gang.
Genre: Crime, Drama
Actor: Willem Dafoe, Edward Furlong, Danny Trejo
Director: Steve Buscemi
Country: United States
Duration: 94 min
Quality: HD
Release: 2000
IMDb: 6
Link:
https://ww4.fmovies.co/film/animal-factory-17844/
REMEMBER: THIS IS THE RUSSIAN INTERNET, SO KEEP POP UP BLOCKERS ON AND KEEP ON THIS PAGE ONLY !!!
Animal Farm was a part of our social studies reading requirements in high school in the 90's in Canada along with 1984! Thank you for the post! :) Insightful stories.