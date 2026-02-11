Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Darling Crimson's avatar
Darling Crimson
1h

Animal Farm was a part of our social studies reading requirements in high school in the 90's in Canada along with 1984! Thank you for the post! :) Insightful stories.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Henry · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture