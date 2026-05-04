This is a hallmark movie. That being said, this has a quality that I wish more movies had. It is well written, well acted and the story was good. They of course push the fake virus thing. But all in all a good historical movie.







Plot:

An Old Fashioned Thanksgiving

• Genre:

• Drama

• Director:

• Graeme Campbell

• IMDb:

• 6.6

• Year:

• 2008

• Actors:

• Jacqueline Bisset, Helene Joy, Tatiana Maslany, Kristopher Turner

An Old Fashioned Thanksgiving is a TV movie starring Jacqueline Bisset, Helene Joy, and Tatiana Maslany. Inspired by a short story. Isabella Caldwell is a high-society woman in late-1800's New York. When Isabella's estranged..







Link:

https://123movies-free.pro/movieshd/watch/22483-an-old-fashioned-thanksgiving.html



REMEMBER: THIS IS THE RUSSIAN INTERNET, SO KEEP POP UP BLOCKERS ON AND KEEP ON THIS PAGE ONLY !!!