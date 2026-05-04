F.Y.I. Movies - An Old Fashioned Thanksgiving (2008)
This is a hallmark movie. That being said, this has a quality that I wish more movies had. It is well written, well acted and the story was good. They of course push the fake virus thing. But all in all a good historical movie.
Plot:
An Old Fashioned Thanksgiving
• Genre:
• Drama
• Director:
• Graeme Campbell
• IMDb:
• 6.6
• Year:
• 2008
• Actors:
• Jacqueline Bisset, Helene Joy, Tatiana Maslany, Kristopher Turner
An Old Fashioned Thanksgiving is a TV movie starring Jacqueline Bisset, Helene Joy, and Tatiana Maslany. Inspired by a short story. Isabella Caldwell is a high-society woman in late-1800's New York. When Isabella's estranged..
Link:
https://123movies-free.pro/movieshd/watch/22483-an-old-fashioned-thanksgiving.html
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