This is a solid, pro American spirit movie. For all the right reasons. So many great quotes. Not woke at all. If you succeed you earn respect and your place in the group. Great filming, great cast, great acting just all around a great movie. So refreshing.

Based on true events, 17-year-old Ali Jahani flees his oppressive homeland only to find himself fighting for respect in the United States. He must combat the disapproval and scorn of people when he joins his school’s floundering wrestling team, only to become the squad’s star member.

Genre: Drama, Sport

Actor: William Fichtner, Jon Voight, Lia Marie Johnson

Director: Alex Ranarivelo

Country: United States

Duration: 117 min

Quality: HD

Release: 2016

IMDb: 7

