F.Y.I. Movies- A Street Cat Named Bob (2016)
This movie provides insight into the state run drug culture and tge British Government enabeling policies, then the predictable deadly outcome. This movie shows a positive perspective of the relationship with animals and how we are copasetic in any many ways. Over all, an odd positive movie, gently normalizing the abnormal. This pre-hard woke. Worth a watch.
Plot:
The movie tells the moving and life-affirming true story of the unlikely friendship between a busker and an injured, ginger street cat named Bob who changed his life forever.
Genre: Comedy, Drama
Actor: Luke Treadaway, Bob the Cat, Ruta Gedmintas
Director: Roger Spottiswoode
Country: United Kingdom
Duration: 103 min
Quality: HD
Release: 2016
IMDb: 7
Link:
https://ww4.fmovies.co/film/a-street-cat-named-bob-18896/
REMEMBER: THIS IS THE RUSSIAN INTERNET, SO KEEP POP UP BLOCKERS ON AND KEEP ON THIS PAGE ONLY !!!
Thanks for including the link!