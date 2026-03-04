This movie provides insight into the state run drug culture and tge British Government enabeling policies, then the predictable deadly outcome. This movie shows a positive perspective of the relationship with animals and how we are copasetic in any many ways. Over all, an odd positive movie, gently normalizing the abnormal. This pre-hard woke. Worth a watch.

Plot:

The movie tells the moving and life-affirming true story of the unlikely friendship between a busker and an injured, ginger street cat named Bob who changed his life forever.

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Actor: Luke Treadaway, Bob the Cat, Ruta Gedmintas

Director: Roger Spottiswoode

Country: United Kingdom

Duration: 103 min

Quality: HD

Release: 2016

IMDb: 7

Link:

https://ww4.fmovies.co/film/a-street-cat-named-bob-18896/

REMEMBER: THIS IS THE RUSSIAN INTERNET, SO KEEP POP UP BLOCKERS ON AND KEEP ON THIS PAGE ONLY !!!