I really enjoyed this snapshot of freedom in America. There is A River Runs Through really a cinematographically real story of Norman Maclean. The narrative follows Norman and his brother Paul growing up and throughout the adventures of life, and how their love of flying fishing keeps them together despite life circumstances in the untamed west of Montana from the 1920's.
Plot:
Two sons of a stern minister - one reserved, one rebellious - grow up in rural 1920s Montana while devoted to fly fishing. The Maclean brothers, Paul and Norman, live a relatively idyllic life in rural Montana, spending much of their time fly fishing. The sons of a minister, the boys eventually part company when Norman moves east to attend college, leaving his rebellious brother to find trouble back home. When Norman finally returns, the siblings resume their fishing outings, and assess both where they've been and where they're going.—
Link:
https://moviesjoytv.to/watch-movie/a-river-runs-through-it-16388.5351074
REMEMBER: THIS IS THE RUSSIAN INTERNET, SO KEEP POP UP BLOCKERS ON AND KEEP ON THIS PAGE ONLY !!!
I fully agree that, ' A River runs through it.' was an excellent film despite the fact that I am not much of a fan of Brad Pitt. Tom Skerritt, however DID an outstanding job of acting as the father and was totally convincing as well as believable. I don't recall exactly when I saw the film but, it DID convince me to take a swing through S.W. Montana on my way back to Colorado from a great short vacation in and near Yellowstone National Park. That detour was well worth the extra time and fuel expense just to see the fabulous natural beauty of S.W. Montana. That detour was probably somewhere around 2003 as best I can remember.