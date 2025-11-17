Surprizing, good movie. Multi racial cast that does not go woke. This displays a merit based group who are at the top of their game, working on winning. Funny, good story, great acting.

Plot:

Racing legend Sonny Hayes is coaxed out of retirement to lead a struggling Formula 1 team - and mentor a young hotshot driver- while chasing one more chance at glory.

2025 American sports drama film starring Brad Pitt as Formula One racing driver Sonny Hayes, who returns after a 30-year absence to save his former teammate’s underdog team, APXGP, from collapse. The film was directed by Joseph Kosinski from a screenplay by Ehren Kruger. Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Javier Bardem also star in supporting roles.

