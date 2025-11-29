This is a wonderfully non-woke, classic romantic comedy devoid of gratuitous sex scenes. It has so many funny parts, great insights about artists and the art world. The ediocenyricities of the fabouluously rich. The lead lady was excellent, likable and funny. The cast was great, the story was well written, and the pace was great. I recommend.

• Genre:Comedy, Romance

• Director:Carlson Young

• Starring:Camila Mendes, Archie Renaux, Marisa Tomei

• Writers: Christine Lenig, Luke Spencer Roberts, Justin Matthews

• Release date: 09 Feb 2024

• Countries: United States

• Languages: English

• Runtime: N/A

• 6.1

Storyline: Upgraded 2024 It follows Ana, an aspiring art intern who is invited on a last-minute work trip to London by her super boss, meeting the handsome and wealthy William on the plane

