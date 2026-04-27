Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

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Susan Crabtree's avatar
Susan Crabtree
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They want people to turn away from Christ. They twist Christianity to what they want people to think.

What did Jesus think of the Pharisees? That they had rules for themselves and rules for those who sought to do right.

There are plenty of people who are poor representatives of Christianity. That doesn’t mean Christianity is bad.

If people choose this, we will see Sodom and Gomorrah. Unchecked evil.

Now, what did God do with evil that ran rampant? He destroyed everything. God will allow it to happen because the people chose it, not because it was best for them. He gave free will to all.

Why would they want you to turn away from God? From His protection?

Chaos? So, that they can say we need more policing? Spying on us? Taking everything away from us? Could that be?

As for me, I will serve the Lord. Not because it’s easy, but because it’s the right thing to do.

Your future. Your choice.

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