This story is a complete cut at christianity, picking flawed characters and showing the worst aspects of them. This movie misses on purpose, that most big church tv personalities where controlled by the CIA, and more intelegence networks, to control the public / people covertly. When the controlled asset started to buck control, they magically had a sex scandal... then the Pro- Zionist Mega Churches reved up fundraisingvfor Israel.... this is a good movie showing an unusual aspect of this world.





Plot:

An intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker.

• Country: United States

• Genres: Drama, Romance, Biography

• Released: 2021-09-17

• Directors: Michael Showalter

• Productions: Searchlight Pictures, Madison Wells, Freckle Films

• Casts: Andrew Garfield, Jessica Chastain, Cherry Jones







Source:

https://1moviesz.to/watch/movie-the-eyes-of-tammy-faye-2yvv6#ep=1



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