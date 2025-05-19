2007 Polish historical drama film about the 1940 Katyn massacre, directed by Academy Honorary Award winner Andrzej Wajda. It is based on the book Post Mortem: The Story of Katyn by Andrzej Mularczyk. It was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film for the 80th Academy Awards.



Katyn Forest Massacre. Katyn Forest is a wooded area near Gneizdovo village, a short distance from Smolensk in Russia where, in 1940 on Stalin's orders, the NKVD shot and buried over 4000 Polish service personnel that had been taken prisoner when the Soviet Union invaded Poland in September 1939 in WW2 in support of the Nazis and came to be known as the Katyn Forest Massacre.



Historical Documentary:

https://archive.org/details/34684ImWaldVonKatyn



Link to movie:

https://moviesjoytv.to/watch-movie/katyn-4057



