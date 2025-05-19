Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lorraine Thomas's avatar
Lorraine Thomas
1h

I watched this film at the suggestion of a very prominent film and documentary film maker! It was horrendous! The evil…cruelty of man…to his fellow trusting man…is unbelievably! It was worse than a guy…putting his dog down…for no good reason! Payday is coming…when even our idle words….will be given account of…let alone our actions! People have no idea what it will be like…to fall into the hands…of an angry God! Hebrews 10:31

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Suzette's avatar
Suzette
2h

Kinda something I don’t need to see ..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Henry
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture