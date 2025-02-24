This is a good-hearted movie showing the difference between girls' and boys' soccer. This not woke movie shows that you can convince people with merit that you can be accepted for your skill, toughness and heart. The overarching theme is a daughter and father reconnecting when they had drifted apart. I like this movie. An example of a father acting as a father should.

Plot

This touching and intelligent movie about one 15-year-old girl's fight to play varsity soccer on an all-male team is inspired by the real-life events.

Link:

https://ww2.m4uhd.net/watch-movie-y89o-gracie-2007

REMEMBER: THIS IS THE RUSSIAN INTERNET, SO KEEP POP UP BLOCKERS ON AND KEEP ON THIS PAGE ONLY !!!