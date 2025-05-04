Warning: This is a Feminist fantasy movie, they actually think this is the world. So they promote Beta males, then condem the men for being beta ( weak in mind and body, cowardly, timid, unaccomplished and liars). This movie snuck up on me, I actually kept thinking it would turn around but no it went onto a femist power trip train wreck. It is well acted, well writen, well funded and the main actress is absolutely perfect for the role, great choice there. It is the story that sucks. This movie is a window into the feminist mind, over sexed and under loved... headed full speed for disapointment.



Storyline: Fair Play 2023 An unexpected promotion at a cutthroat hedge fund pushes a young couples relationship to the brink, threatening...





