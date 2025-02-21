This movie depicts the transition of the USA from the most racist holdovers to the new post-WWII version. The Deep State held this to the USA; Democrats specifically were legally pushing this. Anyway, the story is well done, with great acting and great scrip. Good watch. I really enjoyed it.

Plot

Hero is a word we often hear in the world of sports, but heroism is not always about achievements on the field of play. 42 tells the story of two men -- the great Jackie Robinson (Chadwick Boseman) and the legendary Brooklyn Dodgers manager Branch Rickey (Harrison Ford) -- whose brave stand against prejudice forever changed the world by changing the game of baseball. In 1946, Rickey signed Robinson to the team, breaking Major League Baseball's infamous color line. Facing racism from every side, Robinson demonstrated tremendous courage by letting his talent on the field do the talking -- ultimately winning over fans and his teammates, and paving the way for others to follow.

Link:

https://www.lookmovie2.to/movies/play/1689756764-2013

REMEMBER: THIS IS THE RUSSIAN INTERNET, SO KEEP POP UP BLOCKERS ON AND KEEP ON THIS PAGE ONLY !!!