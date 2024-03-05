Take a break from the darkness and get cerebral for a moment and watch this.

This fascinating documentary is about the film The Matrix and its relationship to philosophy and philosophical themes.



The discussion is broad and explains how masterfully and seamlessly the movie touches on everything from Socrates, Plato, Descartes, Berkeley, Kant, Nietzsche, Baudrillard, Borges, Nozick, LaPlace, Hume, Schopenhauer to religion, meaning, purpose, causality, free will, consciousness, love, intuition, etc.



https://www.bitchute.com/video/q1YWTjq5WxDq



This documentary goes over many philosophical concepts thinspiredred, and are presented in, the trilogy. They spend the first half on the original film, and the rest of the time then goes over parts 2 and 3, with a couple of things on the Animatrix shorts.



It consists of clips of aforementioned releases and interviews. It does a good job of informing the audience about the various thoughts, although it would obviously take far longer to go over all the symbolism in them, and one can ask the very appropriate question if something anywhere near that definite and final is even desired, by viewers or the Wachowskis alike.



That does mean that this is limited, but it is likely enough to enlighten and provide food for thought. In line with the series, this may provoke debate, rather than give answers set in stone. Whether one cares for this or not may depend on the extent of their knowledge on the subject, the old ideas, as well as how much they've thought about the presence of such in these three silver screen efforts.



Obviously, it also makes a difference if one particularly wants to think about the meanings one could possibly take out of them.