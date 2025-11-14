F.Y.I. Documentary Print the Legend (2014)
This explains a hidden history that will become very important soon. If you do not know yet many fruit and vegetable items are already being 3-d printed. What is the sourve ingredients are a mystery. The villians are im plain sight. Agent131711 did a whole series on this topic.
3D printing is changing the world – from printing guns and human organs to dismantling the world’s industrial infrastructure by enabling home manufacturing. The 3D Printing revolution has begun. Who will make it?
Genre: Documentary
Actor: Chris Anderson, Bruce Bradshaw, Craig Broady
Director: Luis Lopez
Country: United States
Duration: 100 min
Quality: HD
Release: 2014
IMDb: 70
Link:
https://ww4.fmovies.co/film/print-the-legend-1630859977/
REMEMBER: THIS IS THE RUSSIAN INTERNET, SO KEEP POP UP BLOCKERS ON AND KEEP ON THIS PAGE ONLY !!!