This explains a hidden history that will become very important soon. If you do not know yet many fruit and vegetable items are already being 3-d printed. What is the sourve ingredients are a mystery. The villians are im plain sight. Agent131711 did a whole series on this topic.

3D printing is changing the world – from printing guns and human organs to dismantling the world’s industrial infrastructure by enabling home manufacturing. The 3D Printing revolution has begun. Who will make it?

Genre: Documentary

Actor: Chris Anderson, Bruce Bradshaw, Craig Broady

Director: Luis Lopez

Country: United States

Duration: 100 min

Quality: HD

Release: 2014

IMDb: 70

Link:

https://ww4.fmovies.co/film/print-the-legend-1630859977/

REMEMBER: THIS IS THE RUSSIAN INTERNET, SO KEEP POP UP BLOCKERS ON AND KEEP ON THIS PAGE ONLY !!!