This is an excellent documentary in many ways. Fred lived a life of freedom and opportunity a person living in the tyranny of modern slavery could never experience. I was impressed by his accomplishments and saddened that they kept saying his age was his problem near the end, was his issue, not the fact that he had eaten toxic garbage his whole life that was killing him. Great historical documentary.

Storyline: Dirtbag: The Legend of Fred Beckey (2017) Fred Beckey is the original American “Dirtbag” climber whose name evokes mystery, adulation and vitriol. Since the 1940s, Beckey has led an obsessive and nomadic quest of first ascents while poetically chronicling the exquisite beauty of nature and mountains in 13 seminal books. This exclusive feature documentary reveals the reclusive 94-year-old Beckey’s public and private personas as he continues to inspire generations of climbers around the world.

