F.Y.I. Documentary: Billy Idol Should Be Dead (2026)
Do not do drugs... what a wild ride Billy had, in the end he found happyness with family, children and grand children. He barely survived hard drugs, and was only popular when he was acting like a complete drug addicted loser. Amazing story. Well worth the watch. I loved this documentary.
Plot:
Punk legend turned pop sensation Billy Idol bares it all in this electrifying documentary, revealing his rise to fame, battle with addiction and triumphant comeback that captivated millions of fans worldwide.
Released: 2026-02-27
Genre: Documentary, Music
Casts: Miley Cyrus, Billy Idol,
Duration: 118 min
Country: United States of America
Production: Serial Pictures, Diamond Docs, Live Nation Studios, Live Nation Productions
Source:
https://movies4kto.to/watch-movie/watch-billy-idol-should-be-dead-free-148836.13271891
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