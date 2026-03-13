Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
1h

Indeed, the layers added to the foundational function of accounting for Our energy added into a system/community have become ever more complicated and controlling. I surely hope We obsolete the practice of accounting for energy added with free energy tech.

I know it exists, and I hope Many will work on getting it out there without patents to alert the moneyed psychopaths in control on Our planet (by virtue of money), who will swoop in and "handle" things. They know free energy ends the point of Their single tool to power.

EAT! – Energy accounting tokens (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/eat

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