This documentary reveals a simple truth, that Communism needs atheism for total domination control because when God is involved, moral communism is not acceptable to the powerful. Communism needs the Evil option to terrorize people into compliance with the threat of misery, torture and death. Hutterites are an example of volunteerism in a commune devoted to a moral life.
Notice how the Communist revolutionaries never set up a Voluntary Commune to show you how awesome Communism is? That is because Communism is stupid, and it sucks.
Documentary story:
The Hutterites | To Care And Not To Care | Full Movie | John A. Hostetler | Arnold Hofer
Spiritual cousins of the Mennonites and Amish, the Hutterites live simply with austerity. By a way of life that is supremely communal rather than individualistic, the Hutterites have rid themselves of poverty, homicide and anxiety about the future.
Director:John L. Ruth
Starring: John A. Hostetler, Arnold Hofer, Marvin Riley, Arthur Huseboe
https://youtu.be/NE3cY1Z2Kdc?si=6RpRMjfRnlCZLCgW
UNITE WITH GOD, MY GOD IS GOD OF ALL THERE ARE NO OTHERS, --- AND ATHEISM IS COMMUNISM.
Communism surely cannot operate Ethically, whether there is religion or not. That's why I support abundancism, solutocracy, a society of Ethical sovereigns.
