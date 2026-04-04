Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

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Cheerio's avatar
Cheerio
1d

Glad you too caught the "Common Purpose" phrase and the tone of 'social engineering' behind it!

https://expose-news.com/2021/07/12/common-purpose-the-deeply-sinister-organisation-with-thousands-of-operatives-in-positions-of-power-influence-in-the-uk/

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Cheerio
1d

Sober Christian: "Are you looking into this from a policy perspective, or are you interested in how these "cohesion" models might apply to the founding of a private social collective?"

I am always looking towards models of cohesion that will apply to the founding of a PMA - so let's chat again!!! :)

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