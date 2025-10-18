Do not do drugs, people. This movie proves the point of the spectacular self-destruction of a woman with so much potential who crashed and burned because of drug addiction.

2024 documentary film about The Rolling Stones muse Anita Pallenberg. The film is based on Pallenberg’s unpublished autobiography Black Magic that her children found after her death in 2017; passages from the document are read out in the film by Scarlett Johansson.

An exploration of the life of Anita Pallenberg, European actress and rock ’n’ roll muse. Told in Anita’s own words, from her unpublished memoir, and in the words of her family, this bittersweet film is a never-seen-before look at life with The Rolling Stones.

Genre: Documentary

