TriTorch
1h

More resources on this:

Jordan Maxwell Explains the Knights Templar Maritime Admiralty Law We Are Living Under: https://old.bitchute.com/video/rdM84Dbx0LtR [6:03mins]

Truth About a "Mandatory Voluntary" Income Tax, Militarized IRS, & Counterfeit Chains that Bind You: https://old.bitchute.com/video/7zSkJilp08VA [10mins]

Under Admiralty Maritime LawThe Law of Water), You Are the Property of An Evil Occult System: https://old.bitchute.com/video/cs4898TFMFd1 [20mins]

What is a Birth Certificate? What is a Cestui Que Vie Trust?: https://old.bitchute.com/video/D3SzbLyk0SAV [23mins]

The Great Taking: You Do Not Own ANY of Your Titles (House, Car, Land, Stock, Deposits): https://old.bitchute.com/video/aNzQeu5NV9g1 [39mins]

Cede & Company Holds the Titles <- They literally named themselves Cede...

Amaterasu Solar
6m

Indeed, Henry, registration is a trap. Any time You register anything, You are giving it to the state – to do with and to it as the state sees fit – in exchange for a privilege.

What "Register" Means: https://www.courageouslion.us/p/today-were-all-going-to-learn-a-new-e0a

