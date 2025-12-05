Not a perfect food documentary, but lots of great concepts to eat better, to change your life for the Better.

Storyline: Better (2020) Founder of Wellness Engineering and New York Times Bestselling author Jonathan Bailor shares how personal tragedy led him to dedicate his life to finding a better way to eat, think, and live that reverses the causes and symptoms of diabetes and obesity (Diabesity). Featuring expert interviews on-location at Harvard Medical School with Dr. David Ludwig, Dr. JoAnn Manson, Dr. Kirsten Davison, and Dr. John Ratey, along with intimate testimonials of everyday Americans, we see the pain and struggle of the old-fashioned and ineffective "calories in, calories out" model, expose the lies that led to it, and provide a proven, practical, and pleasurable alternative. BETTER culminates in offering a proven path toward better living by introducing revolutionary methods to lower the body weight "Setpoint" through simple, evidence-based solutions that everyone can use to optimize their current diet (ex. keto, vegan, paleo, kosher, halal, etc.) to prevent and reverse many of today's most common diseases.

Link:

https://movies4ufree.net/watch-better-2020.yiawy

REMEMBER: THIS IS THE RUSSIAN INTERNET, SO KEEP POP UP BLOCKERS ON AND KEEP ON THIS PAGE ONLY !!!