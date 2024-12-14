This is Jim Carrey's best movie, I think; it is generally innocent, not evil ( unlike some of his others) , with a touch of debauchery. The predictive programming is complex, but it is laughed out loud, funny, and generally good-natured. The script is smart, funny and human. Need a 1.5-hour laugh break, here you go.



Synopsis:

Carl Allen has stumbled across a way to shake free of post-divorce blues and a dead-end job: embrace life and say yes to everything.



Released: 2008-12-09



Genre: Comedy



Casts: Jim Carrey, Zooey Deschanel, Rhys Darby, Sasha Alexander, Fionnula Flanagan





Link:

https://ww1.m4uhd.net/watch-movie-wtc9-yes-man-2008



Keep pop-up blockers on because the link is to the Russian Internet; who knows what pops up?