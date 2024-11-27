So this book has a lot of great concepts in it. I do not agree with everything in it, but we must separate the wheat from the shaft, and this helps us gain wisdom. The best author on the subject was R.I.P. 'Alan Watt' from 'Cutting Through The Matrix' who wrote several books explaining the magic of language as a tool to control your mind. There was a public double called Allan Watts ( with an s) who is a spirit guru, do not waste your time on him.

Anyway great read to get an introduction to the concept. If you like his work please support the author.

Brief Summary of Book: Word Magic: The Powers and Occult Definitions of Words by Pao Chang

Is there more to words than meets the eye? Let us tumble down the rabbit hole to explore the world of magic, words and legalese, and I will show you proof that there is more to words than meets the eye. This magical journey will teach you how words can be used to empower or disempower you. Once you learn how powerful words are and how to apply them wisely to your life, you can use them to empower you to defend your rights, manifest your desires and achieve spiritual freedom. What is word magic? Word magic is the art of communicating using sacred sounds and symbols to direct and control energy to produce certain desired effects. All words have magic properties. However, certain words have more magic properties for the reason that they carry more energy and intention. This is why during magic rituals certain specific words are used. Because word magic uses sacred sounds and symbols to direct and control energy, it is one of the most effective tools to use for achieving desires or programming the subconscious mind. Because of this, it is heavily used by religious institutions, corporations, courts, banks and governments. The word magic techniques used by religious institutions, corporations, courts, banks and governments are shockingly revealed in this enlightening book. Through Word Magic: The Powers and u0026 Occult Definitions of Words, you can explore a hidden world that shows you how words shape your reality. This enlightening book is not your average book because it explores magic and the powers of words to the core of reality. Furthermore, it has a lot of empowering knowledge that is rarely found in the public domain. By reading this empowering book, you will know how powerful words are and why learning how to use words wisely can help you achieve success and freedom, and empower you to defend your natural rights.

