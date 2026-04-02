Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
3d

The only thing that makes war possible is... Money. Without the need for money, no One could pay Others to fight (in whatever form that fight is). Thus My work to obsolete that dangerous and archaic tool.

What If You Can Live as Richly as You Choose? (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/what-if-you-can-live-as-richly-as

You say: "Direct confrontation between major powers had become increasingly dangerous due to nuclear weapons..." The only thing I contest in Your piece - nuclear weapons. I have been giving the probability that nukes are like viruses and contagion - made up for the fear factor so as to control Us.

Here's one video that discusses WWII evidence:

Michael Palmer on Hiroshima and the faked atomic bombing: https://www.brighteon.com/cffea4c8-3d44-4aa9-922f-1e4bfd7dba1c

Love always!

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John Visher's avatar
John Visher
4d

Civil is an old word dating back to Rome. Civilization is dead (some big shot judge said "a US CITIZEN is civilly dead"). Digitalization is made by the living (even bot farms are put together by living people). Digitalization is more alive than the cabalistic secret satanic death cults ruling over the civil world -- go into digital worlds realistically, with grace and blessings towards the living.

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