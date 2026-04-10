Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

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John Visher's avatar
John Visher
2h

WW3 is a meme war. Win or loose, meme harder.

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
2h

Makes sense.

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/the-silent-drift-of-western-institutions

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